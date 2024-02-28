Quick Jabs | Lamont Roach Jr vs Rey Rey Perez! Roach Puts On A Masterful Performance In Hometown!

Lamont Roach Jr Made A Big Statement First Time Headlining In His Backyard! Completely Dominating The Distance, Timing, and Power To Become Victorious In Front Of His Hometown Crowd!
Lamont Roach Jr vs Rey Perez
Nov. 30th, 2017 – MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill, MD – #RoachPerez
#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #lamont #roach #jr #noxcuse #maryland #usa #goldenboy #sports #free #quickjabs
