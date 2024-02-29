Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz, Elijah Garcia & the 2024 Comeback Fighter of the Year | The PBC Podcast





Mexican boxing star Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and rising undefeated middleweight contender Elijah Garcia are this week’s guests on the PBC Podcast. Cruz addresses any and all commentary as he breaks down his world title bout versus WBA 140-pound World Champion Rolly Romero Saturday, March 30 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, live on Prime Video pay-per-view.

Garcia opens up, recalling his boxing journey to this point and outlining future goals as he prepares to face Kyrone Davis on the same March 30 card in the headlining event on Prime Video, preceding the pay-per-view portion. Also, hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal pick the fight they’re most excited about on that card and, in this week’s Toe to Toe segment, make their prediction for PBC 2024 Comeback Fighter of the Year.

00:00 – Intro / Hot Takes: The March 30 fight that excites the most

07:46 – Elijah Garcia Interview

24:23 – Toe To Toe: Who Will Be The PBC 2024 Comeback Fighter of the Year?

30:44 – Isaac Cruz Interview

