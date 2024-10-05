LIVE Undercard | Nick Ball vs Ronny Rios | Brown, McGivern, Biswana, Nelson Birchall & Brad Strand 💥





Join us live from the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool for the undercard of Nick Ball vs Ronny Rios where you can catch hometown favourites Boma Brown, Brad Strand and Lucas Biswana. Also see the highly rated Nelson Birchall and knockout artist James McGivern as they look to add to there already impressive records.

Watch the #BallRios main card tonight at 7:00pm live on TNT Sports.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial

To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing