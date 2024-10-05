Home / Boxing Videos / A Showboater From Day One: The Story of Chris Eubank Jr's Career

A Showboater From Day One: The Story of Chris Eubank Jr's Career

DAZN Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Chris Eubank Jr takes on Kamil Szeremeta on the undercard of the spectacular Riyadh Season event headlined by Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol on October 12. Buy now on DAZN.com 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

@Turki_alalshikh

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#riyadhseason #beterbievbivol #chriseubankjr #DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Jadier Herrera almost gets kicked at face off 😳

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved