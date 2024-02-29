“He will play into my hands!” Brad Strand vows to KO trash-talking Dennis McCann & win British title





Dev Sahni caught up with Brad Strand before his huge clash with Dennis McCann in Birmingham on March 16th. Strand discusses how he plans to burst onto the scene against one of the UK’s top prospects, winning the British Super-Bantamweight Title in the process.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv

Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial

To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact