Home / Boxing Videos / “He will play into my hands!” Brad Strand vows to KO trash-talking Dennis McCann & win British title

"He will play into my hands!" Brad Strand vows to KO trash-talking Dennis McCann & win British title

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Dev Sahni caught up with Brad Strand before his huge clash with Dennis McCann in Birmingham on March 16th. Strand discusses how he plans to burst onto the scene against one of the UK’s top prospects, winning the British Super-Bantamweight Title in the process.

