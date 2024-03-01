Full Fight | Humberto Soto vs Lucas Matthysse! 'La Maquina' Doesn't Leave It To The Judges! ((FREE))

The Fans Won Here! Lucas ‘La Maquina’ Matthysse Becomes The First Person To Drop and Stop Mexican Warrior Humberto Soto!
Matthysse Claimed The Vacant WBC Continental Americas Super Lightweight Title!
Humberto Soto vs Lucas Matthysse
June 23rd, 2012 – Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA – #OrtizLopez
