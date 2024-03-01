Home / Boxing Videos / Full Fight | Humberto Soto vs Lucas Matthysse! 'La Maquina' Doesn't Leave It To The Judges! ((FREE))

Full Fight | Humberto Soto vs Lucas Matthysse! 'La Maquina' Doesn't Leave It To The Judges! ((FREE))

Golden Boy Boxing 38 mins ago Boxing Videos



The Fans Won Here! Lucas ‘La Maquina’ Matthysse Becomes The First Person To Drop and Stop Mexican Warrior Humberto Soto!
Matthysse Claimed The Vacant WBC Continental Americas Super Lightweight Title!

Humberto Soto vs Lucas Matthysse
June 23rd, 2012 – Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA – #OrtizLopez

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #lucas #matthysse #argentina #humberto #soto #mexico #ko #knockoutcity #knockout #highlights #highlight #fullfight #free #freefight

Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

Jake Paul: What Was He Thinking?

Watch #SerranoMeinke live on DAZN, March 2 Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved