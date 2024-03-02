Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: The Fastest Way Back





Get ready for the ultimate clash as Francis Ngannou, former UFC champion, steps into the boxing ring on March 8th to take on none other than Anthony Joshua. Ngannou is on a mission to rewrite the narrative of combat sports, transitioning from the octagon to the squared circle in pursuit of boxing glory.

Brace yourselves for a showdown of epic proportions as these two titans collide in a battle that promises to shake the foundations of boxing history!

