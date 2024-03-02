Saad Fathi crowned in Benghazi – World Boxing Association

Friday’s event in Benghazi, Libya, was a success and ended on a high note with a technical knockout of local fighter Saad Fathi Saad over Ivorian Adame Kone to win the World Boxing Association (WBA) Gold Africa belt.

Two other big stars of the evening, Morocco’s Khalil El Hadri and France’s Bilel Jkitou, also won regional titles on a historic night for this country, which is looking for a breakthrough in boxing.

Fathi Saad was dominant from the opening bell and worked very well in the long distance with combinations of punches that were coming to the humanity of Kone. But when the fight was at its best, an arm injury began to affect the Ivorian, who had to be stopped on several occasions until he could no longer continue.

In the case of El Hadri, he beat the Tanzanian Oscar Duge and conquered the WBA Africa feather belt with a unanimous decision that ended in cards of 100-89 by the three judges.

Meanwhile, Jkitou won a split decision over Tanzanian Saimon Mpenda with scores of 98-91, 97-92 and 94-95 to win the WBA Africa bantamweight belt.

It was an event full of euphoria and a lot of interest from the more than four thousand people who filled the venue. The pioneer organization congratulates the winners and is proud of the great evening that was broadcast live.



