WBA Africa and Mike Tyson bring boxing back to Libya – World Boxing Association

The night of Friday, March 1 was magical for boxing fans in Benghazi, Libya, because from 1979 to 2011 professional boxing was banned and they had to wait until 2024 to experience an evening of this noble art in which three WBA Africa titles were at stake, under the watchful eye of Mike Tyson.

The main arena of Benghazi was completely filled by more than 4 thousand fans who gathered to see the victory of the Libyan fighter Saad Fathi Saad by technical knockout at 2 minutes 20 seconds of the fourth round to win the WBA Gold Africa light heavyweight title.

The country was jubilant for the return of boxing to Libya where three WBA-Africa regional titles would be contested. The WBA, committed to the development of the sport in the region, sanctioned the bouts with international officials because the local commission was recently created.

The event opened with music that created an even more festive atmosphere until the venue went dark and the audience turned on the lights of their phones to shout for the start of the first bout. The Moroccan Bilel Jkitou’s entrance to the ring was accompanied by cheers and applause which he returned with a great performance against Saimon Mpenda of Tanzania, whom he defeated by split decision to win the WBA Africa 160 lbs. belt.

Then there was another musical show that was enjoyed by the audience to give way to the second fight, in which Khalil El Hadri won by unanimous decision against Oscar Duge of Tanzania for the WBA Africa super featherweight title.

All this with the presence of Mike Tyson who enjoyed the whole event with the public and the athletes from the ring of honor and saw how the World Boxing Association through its regional organization in Africa gave the opportunity to the boxing fans in Benghazi, Libya to enjoy the noble art of the fists.



