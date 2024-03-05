Anthony Joshua Vs Francis Ngannou: Knockout Chaos Workout

It’s a chance to catch a glimpse of the fighters go through their final preparation ahead of Friday’s show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the Workout. Estimated timetable below (+3 hours local)
• 16:00 – Martin Svarc
• 16:05 – Roman Fury
• 16:10 – Ziyad Almaayouf
• 16:15 – Juan Torres
• 16:20 – Andrii Novytskyi
• 16:25 – Kevin Lerena
• 16:30 – Justis Huni
• 16:35 – Louis Greene
• 16:40 – Jack McGann
• 16:45 – Mark Chamberlain
• 16:50 – Gavin Gwynne
• 16:55 – Nick Ball
• 17:00 – Rey Vargas
• 17:05 – Joseph Parker
• 17:15 – Zhilei Zhang
• 17:30 – Francis Ngannou
• 17:45 – Anthony Joshua
