Coaches Seminar and Psychology Certification Set for January – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Academy continues to expand its educational and professional development efforts across multiple areas of the sport. The start of 2026 will be highlighted by the Level 1 Coaches Seminar, led by Fabricio Nieva, along with the Level 1 certification course “Psychology of Boxing,” to be taught by Diana Sosa.

Sosa, a psychologist who has worked with the pioneer organization for several years, has specialized in boxing and collaborated closely with trainers, athletes, and support staff to strengthen the sport’s mental component from various angles. Her certification course will begin on January 14 via Zoom and will consist of four classes held on consecutive Wednesdays.

The coaches seminar, meanwhile, will be conducted in person in Concepción, Chile—a country experiencing steady growth in boxing and making significant strides in professional development across the sport. Nieva will deliver Module 1 of the seminar on January 23–24, in two intensive sessions aimed at updating knowledge and providing practical tools for those responsible for developing fighters.

Through initiatives like these, the WBA continues to invest in the education of boxing professionals, making top-level expertise available to elevate standards and foster the sport’s long-term growth.