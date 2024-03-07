Insane height difference at weigh-in for world title fight! 😳

Jake Paul v Mike Tyson OFFICIAL July AT & T stadium 80,000 capacity! Well, here it is! We can say what we can’t about this fucker (and we all have!) but somehow he knows how to make fucking moolaaah! And fighting a... […]

They are saying Garcia has lost his marbles! Are any of you guys hearing that Ryan Garcia has been off on some crazy shit? Did Mayweather's team put the boy on that booger sugar? ... […]

naoya inoue v luis nery may sixth officially official Image: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/GH89XjMakAA7Wat?format=jpg&name=small Image:... […]

BOOM! Coulson Straight In at #5 In WBA World Rankings 21 year old Eleanor ‘Triple L’ Coulson made history on the 2nd February 2024 when she beat Australia’s Jamie Edenden by unanimous decision to secure... […]

Dillian Whyte British heavyweight Dillian Whyte says he is "relieved" that an investigation has shown his positive drugs test was caused by a contaminated... […]

Sam Eggington v Barraou I thought I started a thread on this. It is on now channel 5. […]

Abass Baraou v Sam Eggington Friday Channel 5 Free Boxing! It’s been a long and frustrating journey for Abass Baraou, but one that will come full circle when he faces Sam Eggington for the vacant European... […]

luis alberto lopez v reiya abe march second really good featherweight championship double header this weekend, nice card from top to bottom Image:... […]

Joseph Parker v Zhilei Zhang Parker still buoyed by Wilder win and warns: 'Zhang will bring it!' After an astonishing upset win over Deontay Wilder in December, popular New... […]

Haney vs Garcia I couldn’t see a thread started on this, if there is, Mods, by all means join them up. So the first press conference was yesterday. I need to... […]

Joe Cordina Joe Cordina says his next fight will be his last at super-featherweight unless he can seal a unification bout. The undefeated Welshman will defend... […]

For you tech boffins *Take a look at you tube, there is a channel called _face replace _it is really funny piss take out of different people calling out John Fury. From... […]

Edgar Berlanga v Padraig McCrory Edgar Berlanga will fight Padraig McCrory on Saturday 24th February 2024 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando. The fight will take place over 12... […]

Crawford needs to fight ffs What is he waiting on? Spence isn’t happening and neither is Canelo. Fight Boots or the Tim Vs Thurman winner asap! You’re nearly 37. […]