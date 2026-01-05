Home / Boxing News / González Defeats Rivera to Capture WBA Interim Flyweight Title – World Boxing Association

Jonathan “La Bomba” González captured the WBA interim flyweight title after defeating Yankiel Rivera by unanimous decision this Saturday at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

A spirited all-Puerto Rican battle ended in victory for the more experienced fighter, as the judges turned in scorecards of 117–110, 116–111, and 114–113, all in favor of González.

The 34-year-old González, a former world champion, entered the bout determined to reclaim championship status. Despite being listed as the underdog on paper, he showcased his full arsenal in a grueling contest, outworking Rivera and halting his bid to capture the black-and-gold belt.

The win is a pivotal one for González, who was coming off a loss to Anthony Olascuaga. He rebounded immediately in a high-profile, meaningful fight that keeps him firmly among the elite of the flyweight division.

With the victory, “La Bomba” improved his record to 29 wins, 4 losses, and 1 draw, with 14 knockouts. Rivera suffered the first defeat of his career and now stands at 7–1–1, with 3 knockouts.


