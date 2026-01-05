Amanda Serrano Reasserts Her Reign at Featherweight – World Boxing Association

Puerto Rico’s Amanda Serrano once again displayed her championship pedigree, defeating Mexico’s Reina Téllez by unanimous decision to successfully defend the WBA women’s featherweight world title. The judges’ scorecards—97–93, 98–92, and 97–93—clearly reflected Serrano’s control over the ten-round bout, held in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Relying on a high punch output and constant movement, Serrano left Téllez with few opportunities to implement her offensive strategy. The champion worked behind sharp, fast combinations, attacking both body and head, while consistently staying a step ahead of the challenger’s attempts to respond.

Téllez showed toughness and heart, pressing forward and trying to cut off the ring to force exchanges, but the technical gap was evident. Serrano’s experience and tactical discipline allowed her to manage the fight intelligently, avoiding unnecessary risks and making sure each round swung decisively in her favor.

The Puerto Rican star maintained steady pressure, landed the cleaner shots, and gradually wore Téllez down, who never stopped competing but began to show signs of fatigue as the fight progressed. Serrano closed the final rounds with authority, sealing a wide and undisputed victory.

With the win, Amanda Serrano retained the WBA featherweight belt and further cemented her status as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in women’s boxing. Her legacy—already defined by multiple world titles across several divisions—continues to grow with each successful defense, positioning her for future unifications and marquee matchups.

Despite the loss, Reina Téllez delivered a commendable performance. While she was unable to solve the champion’s style, she made clear her competitive spirit and durability—qualities that should keep her in the contender conversation within the division.