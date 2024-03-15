Home / Boxing Videos / GLOVES OFF: THURMAN vs. TSZYU & ROLLY vs. PITBULL | Episode 1

GLOVES OFF: THURMAN vs. TSZYU & ROLLY vs. PITBULL | Episode 1

Premier Boxing Champions 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



With March 30th’s highly anticipated PPV showdown looming, Part 1 chronicles the journey of four dynamic fighters—Keith “One Time” Thurman, Tim “The Soul Taker” Tszyu, Rolly Romero, and Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz—as they step into the ring for boxing’s next evolutionary chapter. Viewers are granted intimate glimpses into the personal and professional triumphs and tribulations that have shaped each fighter’s journey, offering profound insights into their present motivations and aspirations.

Watch GLOVES OFF – Episode 2: https://youtu.be/LASc_fzfGV8

Fight Night Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-033024

#ThurmanTszyu #RollyPitbull #PBConPRIME #GlovesOff

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:


https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

GLOVES OFF: THURMAN vs. TSZYU & ROLLY vs. PITBULL | Episode 2

The stakes of the March 30th PPV escalate as the training of Keith “One Time” …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved