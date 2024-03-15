Home / Boxing Videos / Full Fight | Danny Garcia vs Mauricio Herrera! 'El Maestro' Facing 'Swift' On La Isla! ((FREE))

Full Fight | Danny Garcia vs Mauricio Herrera! 'El Maestro' Facing 'Swift' On La Isla! ((FREE))

10 Years Ago! Mexico vs Puerto Rico, Mauricio ‘El Maestro’ Herrera And Danny ‘Swift’ Garcia Went At It For 12 Championship Rounds!

Mauricio Herrera vs Danny Garcia
March 15th, 2014 – Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez, Bayamon, PR #GarciaHerrera

