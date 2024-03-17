William Zepeda vs. Maxi Hughes Full Card Highlights

William “El Camarón” Zepeda from San Mateo Atenco, Mexico, showcased his exceptional volume punching and relentless body attack against former IBO World Champion Maxi “Maximus” Hughes from Yorkshire, UK. Zepeda’s dominant performance led to a TKO victory in the fourth round, earning him a significant step toward a potential world championship opportunity.
