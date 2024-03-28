Final Press Conference | #TszyuFundora & #RollyPitbull





Watch live as fighters from the Prelim and PPV portion of Tszyu vs. Fundora & Rolly vs. Pitbull Fight Night preview their respective bouts coming up this Saturday, March 30, 2024, live on PPV on @PrimeVideo.

ABOUT TSZYU VS. FUNDORA & ROLLY VS. PITBULL:

The stacked inaugural four-fight PBC Pay-Per-View available on Prime Video will see rising star and reigning world champion Tim Tszyu taking on all-action contender Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora for Tszyu’s WBO title and the vacant WBC 154-pound world title in the main event, plus 140-pound world champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero and Mexican star Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz meeting in the co-main event on Saturday, March 30 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The pay-per-view will also see Cuban star and reigning WBA Middleweight World Champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara defend his belt against No. 1 rated mandatory challenger Michael Zerafa, plus WBC Flyweight World Champion Julio César Martínez defends his world title against unbeaten contender Angelino Cordova the pay-per-view opener at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The card marks the debut event for PBC Pay-Per-View available through Prime Video since the parties announced a landmark, multiyear rights agreement in December. In addition to the PPV being available for purchase on Prime Video, regardless of Prime membership, fans will also be able to continue to access the telecast through traditional cable and satellite outlets as well as PPV.com.

