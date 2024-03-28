Four years after the departure of “Pepe” Graglia – World Boxing Association

Today marks four years since the sad departure of José Emilio Graglia, one of the most important figures in Latin American boxing and a member of the World Boxing Association (WBA) family.

José Emilio Graglia was a great sports leader who worked for boxing for more than 50 years, he was born on March 28, 1937, he was president of the Cordoba Boxing Federation and Vice-president of the Argentine Boxing Federation. He worked in favor of the boxer and always showed his intention to make this sport a better discipline from every position he held.

Graglia found inspiration in WBA President Emeritus, Gilberto Mendoza, and was grateful for having allowed him to be part of the family. Of course, the pioneer organization will also be forever grateful to Graglia for having put all his experience and knowledge into the goal of making the organization the best in the world.

He joined the WBA directory in 1988 and was Regional Vice-President for Latin America for four years. From 1992 to 1997 he served as a member and then as President of Fedelatin until 2004. From 2005 to 2014 he was Continental Director and later Continental Assistant for Latin America.

“Pepe”, as he was known among his closest friends, accompanied the oldest body in the world in 32 conventions, promoted several “KO Drugs” programs in Mendoza, Argentina, and founded the gym with the name “KO Drugs” in that city.

Today is a day to thank Graglia for his efforts and celebrate his legacy. The WBA commemorates one of its distinguished members on such an important day.



