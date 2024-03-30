Fight Day Playlist: Tszyu vs Fundora | Rolly vs Pitbull





Order the #TszyuFundora & #RollyPitbull PBC PPV on Prime Video NOW: https://pbcham.ps/TszyuFundora-PPV

Watch some of the most exciting fights from Tim Tszyu, Sebastian Fundora, Rolly Romero and Isaac Pitbull Cruz that brought us to today’s pivotal PBC on Prime Video PPV.

After watching these fights you’ll be ready for today’s action on Prime Video:

Romero vs Figueroa

Cruz vs MAgdaleno

Tszyu vs Gausha

Fundora vs Ocampo

Romero vs Ahmetovs

Cruz vs Gamboa

Tsyu vs Harrison

Fundora vs Lubin

Romero vs Barroso

Cruz vs Ramirez

Tszyu vs Ocampo

Fundora vs Cota

Tszyu vs Mendoza

After this, you’ll be ready for the PPV Prelims that lead right into today’s PPV action. Order the fight now: https://pbcham.ps/TszyuFundora-PPV

#TszyuFundora

#RollyPitbull

#Boxing

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:

Tweets by premierboxing

https://instagram.com/premierboxing

https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions