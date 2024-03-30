Home / Boxing Videos / Fight Day Playlist: Tszyu vs Fundora | Rolly vs Pitbull

Fight Day Playlist: Tszyu vs Fundora | Rolly vs Pitbull

Premier Boxing Champions 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Order the #TszyuFundora & #RollyPitbull PBC PPV on Prime Video NOW: https://pbcham.ps/TszyuFundora-PPV

Watch some of the most exciting fights from Tim Tszyu, Sebastian Fundora, Rolly Romero and Isaac Pitbull Cruz that brought us to today’s pivotal PBC on Prime Video PPV.

After watching these fights you’ll be ready for today’s action on Prime Video:

Romero vs Figueroa
Cruz vs MAgdaleno
Tszyu vs Gausha
Fundora vs Ocampo
Romero vs Ahmetovs
Cruz vs Gamboa
Tsyu vs Harrison
Fundora vs Lubin
Romero vs Barroso
Cruz vs Ramirez
Tszyu vs Ocampo
Fundora vs Cota
Tszyu vs Mendoza

After this, you’ll be ready for the PPV Prelims that lead right into today’s PPV action. Order the fight now: https://pbcham.ps/TszyuFundora-PPV

#TszyuFundora
#RollyPitbull
#Boxing

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

