HIGHLIGHTS! Seniesa Estrada defeats rival Yokasta Valle to become undisputed champion 🏆

After 10 rounds of sustained action, Seniesa Estrada toppled her long-time rival Yokasta Valle to become the first undisputed minimumweight champion in women’s boxing.

