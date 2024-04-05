Home / Boxing Videos / “Viddal's whole team are LOSERS!” | Isaac Chamberlain calls for Viddal Riley showdown

“Viddal's whole team are LOSERS!” | Isaac Chamberlain calls for Viddal Riley showdown

Sky Sports Boxing



British Cruiserweight Champion Isaac Chamberlain has once again called out Viddal Riley for his next fight and believes it would be a fight that would gain a lot of attention.
