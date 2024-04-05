“Pitbull” Cruz did what no Mexican has done in 91 years – World Boxing Association

Isaac Cruz won the World Boxing Association (WBA) super lightweight belt last week after defeating Rolando Romero by technical knockout. The “Pitbull” achieved an important feat with this victory in Las Vegas by becoming the first Mexican WBA champion in this category since 1933.

Since Jose “Battling Shaw” Perez in 1933, the world’s oldest organization’s 140 lbs, weight division had not had a Mexican as the title holder. Perez, a native of Nuevo Laredo, defeated Johnny Jadick by majority decision on February 20, 1933 and won the title of the National Boxing Association (NBA).

In the modern era, counting from 1962 when the organization changed its name to World Boxing Association (WBA), no Mexican native had ever been the organization’s 140-pound champion until Cruz’s victory.

Mexico has had seven super lightweight world champions in its history but only the first (Perez) and the most recent (Cruz) have been crowned with the WBA. Rene Arredondo, Julio Vesar Chavez, Carlos “Bolillo” Gonzalez, Erik Morales and Juan Manuel Marquez are the other champions of the division in the history of their country, but they have achieved it with other organizations.

The WBA is proud to have a Mexican champion at this weight after so long and to be part of the history of one of the most important countries for this sport.



