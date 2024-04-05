Lapin and Pudivitr to fight for the WBA Continental belt on May 18  – World Boxing Association

Ukrainian Daniel Lapin and Portuguese Octavio Pudivitr will fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Light Heavyweight belt on May 18 during the evening in which Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will face each other in the world heavyweight title fight.

The Kingdom Arena in Ryad, Saudi Arabia, will witness a big card in which Lapin and Pudivitr will try to steal the show in this 175-pound showdown with the pioneer body’s regional title on the line.

Lapin is 26 years old and a native of Ukraine. The undefeated southpaw guard is coming off a win over Almir Skrijelj in his most recent fight on February 10 and will now return to the ring in this event. Lapin often trains alongside Usyk and is an exciting prospect looking to make his mark in the division.

Pudivitr is a 36-year-old veteran of Portuguese nationality born in Mozambique. He also has a good record and comes from defeating Juan Boada by knockout last December, so he is in good shape.

Lapin is undefeated in 9 fights, 3 of them by knockout, while Pudivitr has 9 wins, 1 loss and 4 knockouts.



