Bohachuk vs Mendoza FULL FIGHT: March 30, 2024 | PBC on Prime

Serhii Bohachuk (24-1, 23 KOs) took home a unanimous decision over Brian Mendoza (22-4, 16 KOs) to win the Interim WBC Super Welterweight Title. Bohachuk dominated many of the early frames before Mendoza rallied in the last third of the fight. After several explosive exchanges in the final round, Bohachuk took home the decision by scores of 118-110 and 117-111 twice.

