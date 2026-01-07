Home / Boxing Videos / Josh Kelly Firing On All Cylinders For Jan 31 World Title Fight 💨

Josh Kelly Firing On All Cylinders For Jan 31 World Title Fight 💨

Watch as Josh Kelly hits the pads with Adam Booth ahead of PBK’s maiden World Title shot against Bakhram Murtazaliev on Jan 31 in Newcastle.

#shorts #joshkelly #boxingtraining

