One Month Until War in Liverpool – World Boxing Association

The showdown between Nick Ball and Brandon Figueroa for the World Boxing Association (WBA) featherweight title shapes up as a true pick’em fight and one that has generated enormous anticipation among boxing fans. With just one month remaining before they step into the ring at Liverpool’s Echo Arena, both fighters are deep into training camp for a bout that promises to be an all-out war.

Ball, the reigning WBA champion, will make the fourth defense of the title he captured on June 1, 2024, against Raymond Ford. Since then, he has turned back challenges from Ronny Ríos, TJ Doheny and Sam Goodman, keeping the belt firmly in his possession and cementing his status as one of the division’s elite.

The 28-year-old, who stands 5-foot-5, is known for his ability to fight effectively at close range and for the relentless punch volume he brings into every contest, traits that make his fights must-watch affairs. Fully aware of the difficulty of the task ahead, Ball remains intent on emerging victorious and preserving his unbeaten record.

Across the ring, Figueroa is a former world champion with an accomplished résumé. The 29-year-old American has suffered only two losses in his professional career, both against Stephen Fulton, and now aims to reclaim a world title.

The Texas native has scored notable wins over the likes of Luis Nery, Carlos Castro and Jessie Magdaleno, underscoring the depth of his credentials. He also holds a significant height advantage at 5-foot-9, but pairs it with an aggressive, come-forward style that thrives on exchanges—setting the stage for a high-octane, action-packed battle.

Ball enters the fight with a record of 23 wins, no losses and one draw, including 13 knockouts. Figueroa brings a record of 26 victories, two defeats and one draw, with 19 wins coming by way of knockout.