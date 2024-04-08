Mercado knocks out Berrio and is new WBA North America Gold champion  – World Boxing Association

Ernesto Mercado demolished Deiner Berrio last Friday at the Red Bowl Boxing Arena in Houston, Texas, and took the Continental North America Gold super lightweight crown with a third round technical knockout.

Mercado showed his customary version and scored another knockout win after his opponent decided not to come out for the fourth round following the punishment he had received.

“Tito”, as the 22-year-old fighter is nicknamed, was aggressive from the first moment and forced his opponent to go backwards during the course of the fight. It seemed a matter of time for his victory and in the third round he gave a good punishment to the Colombian, whose team decided not to allow him to come out for the fourth chapter.

Mercado still has a perfect record after 15 fights, with 14 knockouts, while Berrio now has a record of 22 wins, 5 losses, 1 draw and 13 knockouts.



