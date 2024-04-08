Menendez defeated Jimenez and remains WBA Fedelatin champion – World Boxing Association

Cuban Yunior Menendez retained his World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedelatin light heavyweight crown by defeating Dominican Bernardo Jimenez by wide unanimous decision this weekend at the Pandeportes Combat Coliseum in Panama City.

Menendez had a very dominant fight and the judges all ruled in his favor with scores of 100-90, evidence of his great advantage in the ring in the main event fight.

The 28-year-old West Indian made the first defense of the regional belt, which he had won last December 1, 2023 by defeating Heyder Solis. Now he showed up for his first title exhibition and had no problems to keep it in his possession.

The Dominican tried to make a tough fight but was outclassed in all aspects and could not get to Menendez’s humanity, so his attempt was frustrated.

The Cuban remains undefeated in his career after 10 fights, 7 of which have been decided by knockout. Jimenez, on the other hand, improved his record to 9 wins, 3 setbacks and 9 knockouts.



