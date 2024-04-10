Ellis vs Marrufo FULL FIGHT: July 7, 2022 | PBC on Showtime

Unbeaten contender and rising star Rashidi Ellis (24-0, 15 KOs) score two knockdowns on his way to a first round stoppage of late replacement Jose Marrufo (13-11-2, 1 KO). Ellis dropped Marrufo twice in the first two minutes of the frame before a follow-up attack forced referee Ellis Johnson to halt the action 2:17 into the round.
