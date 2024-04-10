Stanionis defends against Maestre on May 4 in Las Vegas  – World Boxing Association

Eimantas Stanionis and Gabriel Maestre will fight on May 4 for the World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight belt during the main event that will feature Saul Alvarez and Jaime Munguia in the main event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The fight between Stanionis and Maestre pits two undefeated professionals with a great amateur past who have fought in the past, which generates a rivalry between the two and will mean a nice rematch on a big stage.

Stanionis and Maestre faced each other at the 2015 Doha World Championships in a fight that ended with victory for the Lithuanian by points, but that was full of action by both and meant one of the most eye-catching battles of the whole tournament.

Now they will have the opportunity to have a rematch in a different boxing in which both have been able to adapt and make their careers. Stanionis owns the 147-pound belt and won it against Radzhab Butaev in April 2022. After a long inactivity due to his bout against Vergil Ortiz last year being cancelled, he returns to the ring to try to retain his belt.

Maestre, meanwhile, is coming off a knockout of prospect Travon Marshall in August in a devastating fight, perhaps the best of his professional career. The 37-year-old Venezuelan is undefeated in his career and will get his long-awaited title shot, which he intends to take advantage of.

The bout will open the televised evening and promises to be action-packed due to the styles of both fighters. The fight is expected to be full of fierce exchanges and good technique due to the boxing background of both fighters. Stanionis has 13 wins, no losses and 9 knockouts, while Maestre has 6 wins, 1 draw and 5 knockouts.



