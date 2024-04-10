“I Want All The 147 Belts!” – Jaron Ennis' First Matchroom Interview





Hear from Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, fresh from inking a promotional deal with Matchroom. The unbeaten IBF World Welterweight Champion talks his path to 147lbs Undisputed, Terence Crawford, Conor Benn and more!

