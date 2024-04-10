Gill vs Barrett this Saturday for the WBA International belt  – World Boxing Association

Jordan Gill is set to defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) International super featherweight belt against Zelfa Barrett at the Manchester Arena in the United Kingdom this Saturday.

Gill, a 29-year-old fighter, is coming off a regional title win over Michael Conlan on December 2 after knocking him out in seven rounds in a great performance.

The native of Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, will be the star fighter of the Matchroom Boxing event, a responsibility that he intends to assume in the best way and with a victory that will allow him to retain the belt of the pioneer organization.

Barrett, 30 years old, comes with the intention of dethroning Gill and be the protagonist of the night. He comes in with two wins in a row and in good momentum after his 2022 loss to Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov. He is a fighter with good fundamentals and respectable power who will look to use his experience and motivation to get the win.

Gill has a record of 28 wins, 2 losses and 1 draw, 9 knockouts. For his part, Barrett comes into the bout with a record of 30 wins, 2 losses and 16 knockouts.



