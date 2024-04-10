Canelo vs. Munguia PREVIEW | May 4 | PBC PPV on Prime Video





Mexican superstars will go toe-to-toe as Canelo Promotions presents a Cinco de Mayo weekend blockbuster that will see pound-for-pound great Canelo Álvarez put his undisputed super middleweight world title on the line against unbeaten all-action former world champion Jaime Munguía headlining a PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video on Saturday, May 4 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In the co-main event, former world champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios will defend his Interim WBC Welterweight Title against Argentine power-puncher Fabián “TNT” Maidana, while hard-hitting former world champion Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa puts his Interim WBC Featherweight Title on the line against former world champion Jessie Magdaleno in pay-per-view action. Kicking off the pay-per-view at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT is undefeated WBA Welterweight Champion Eimantas Stanionis battling the unbeaten two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre.

