Home / Boxing Videos / “World Title Shot Is Next” – Zelfa Barrett & Eddie Hearn Target The Champions

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Fight Highlights | Ellie Scotney vs. Segolene Lefebvre

April 13, 2024 — Fight highlights of Ellie Scotney vs. Segolene Lefebvre from Manchester, England. …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved