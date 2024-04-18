Home / Boxing Videos / Throwback | Ryan Garcia vs Cesar Valenzuela! A Successful Title Defense For King Ryan! (Full Fight)

Throwback | Ryan Garcia vs Cesar Valenzuela! A Successful Title Defense For King Ryan! (Full Fight)

Golden Boy Boxing 6 hours ago Boxing Videos



A Big Outing For King Ryan, As He Defends His NABF Super Featherweight Title!

Ryan Garcia vs Cesar Valenzuela
Nov. 2nd, 2017 – Casino Del Sol, Tucson, AZ – #KarassAbreu

