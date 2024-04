Full Fight | John Ramirez vs Luis Padilla! Scrappy Headlines DAZN For The First Time! ((FREE))





Scrappy Headlines DAZN For The First Time, As He Continues To Climb The Rankings! Looking For That World Title Opportunity!

John Ramirez vs Luis Padilla

Nov. 5th, 2022 – Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi #BivolRamirez

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #scrappy #ramirez #scrap #goldenboy #dazn #sports #freefight #fullfight #free

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl