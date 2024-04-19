Devin Haney & Ryan Garcia Immediate Reaction To King Ry Missing Weight

Hear from Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia after the challenger missed the Super Lightweight limit coming in at 143.2lbs. The belt remains on the line only for The Dream tomorrow night live on DAZN.
#HaneyGarcia #Boxing #RyanGarcia
