Home / Boxing Videos / BAD BLOOD! Ezra Taylor sends SAVAGE KO WARNING to Willy Hutchinson 😳⚠️

BAD BLOOD! Ezra Taylor sends SAVAGE KO WARNING to Willy Hutchinson 😳⚠️

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Ezra Taylor speaks ahead of his clash with Willy Hutchinson in Manchester on the Moses Itauma vs Jermaine Franklin undercard.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
WhatsApp: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb5vqsm8qJ02AgQ5MA1t
Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
Website: https://queensberry.co.uk
To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing

Tags

About Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions

Check Also

Zelfa Barrett vs Liam Dillion | Full Fight | Matchroom Boxing

Former IBF title challenger Zelfa Barrett took on former British Champion Liam Dillon in Birmingham, …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved