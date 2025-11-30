Home / Boxing Videos / GLOVES OFF: Pitbull Cruz 11.30.25

GLOVES OFF: Pitbull Cruz 11.30.25

Premier Boxing Champions 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz is all bark… and all BITE!

#PitbullRoach | Dec. 6 | BUY NOW on PPV: http://pbcham.ps/PitbullRoachPPV

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

Zelfa Barrett vs Liam Dillion | Full Fight | Matchroom Boxing

Former IBF title challenger Zelfa Barrett took on former British Champion Liam Dillon in Birmingham, …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved