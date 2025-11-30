GLOVES OFF: Pitbull Cruz 11.30.25

Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz is all bark… and all BITE!
#PitbullRoach | Dec. 6 | BUY NOW on PPV: http://pbcham.ps/PitbullRoachPPV
Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz is all bark… and all BITE!
#PitbullRoach | Dec. 6 | BUY NOW on PPV: http://pbcham.ps/PitbullRoachPPV
Tags * 11.30.25 Al Haymon Boxing combat sports Cruz cruz vs roach december 6 gloves gloves off Isaac Cruz lamont roach PBC pbc on prime video Pitbull pitbull cruz pitbull vs roach Premier Boxing Champions prime video sports
Former IBF title challenger Zelfa Barrett took on former British Champion Liam Dillon in Birmingham, …