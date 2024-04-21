Ryan Garcia drops Devin Haney THREE times on the way to a majority decision victory!
#shorts #haneygarcia #boxing
Ryan Garcia drops Devin Haney THREE times on the way to a majority decision victory!
#shorts #haneygarcia #boxing
Tags * Beats Boxing decision DEVIN Eddie Hearn Garcia Haney Interview Majority Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Ryan
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/ Twitter: …