Shamar Canal Vs Pedro Penunuri Borgaro: Full Fight (Haney Vs Garcia Undercard)

Devin Haney Promotions’ Featherweight talent Shamar Canal makes it 8-0 in New York against Pedro Penunuri Borgaro on the Haney vs Ryan Garcia undercard, Saturday 20 April 2024.

