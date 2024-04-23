Home / Boxing Videos / Jaime Munguia Open Workout

Jaime Munguia Open Workout

Undefeated all-action former world champion Jaime Munguía will hold a media workout in Los Angeles ahead of his upcoming showdown as Canelo Promotions presents a Cinco de Mayo weekend blockbuster featuring pound-for-pound great Canelo Álvarez putting his undisputed super middleweight world title on the line against Munguía headlining a PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video on Saturday, May 4 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Canelo vs. Munguía is the first four-belt undisputed title fight between Mexican combatants and harkens back to the great Mexico vs. Mexico matchups of the past. The event is promoted by Canelo Promotions and TGB Promotions, in association with Golden Boy Promotions and Zanfer Boxing Promotions.

