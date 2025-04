Eddie Hearn on the epic Chris Eubank vs Conor Benn fight, the already contracted rematch he’d like to see in late September, and Benn’s future at welterweight.

Eddie Hearn is in New York ahead of the Fatal Fury triple header of Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero, Teofimo Lopez vs Arnold Barboza and Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez. PLUS: the latest on Tyson Fury’s comeback against Anthony Joshua and more.

