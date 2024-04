Full Fight | Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Jesus Valdez! Ortiz Continues To Amaze On Munguia Undercard! (FREE)





Vergil Ortiz Has Earned His Respect, Stopping All His Opponents!

Catch Him Back In The Ring, April 27th, 2024 as The Co-Main Event To His Longtime Friend And New Promotional Stable-mate, Jose Ramirez!

Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Jesus Valdez

Jan. 26th, 2019 – Toyota Center, Houston, TX #MunguiaInoue

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #vergil #ortiz #texas #goldenboy #dazn #sports #freefight #fullfight #free

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl