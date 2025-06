Unbeaten Ibraheem “Spider” Sulaimaan continued to impress in his eighth pro fight vs tough Brian Phillips. Flashy switch-hitter Spider – a British national champion in the amateurs – is a huge ticket-seller in his native Birmingham.

This fight took place June 21, 2025, on the undercard of Galal Yafai vs Francisco Rodriguez in Birmingham, UK.

