Peter McGrail Vs March Leach: NXTGEN Fight Night (Behind The Scenes)





Peter McGrail is back to winning ways following his wide points win over Marc Leach in Liverpool on Saturday 27 April 2024. Go behind the scenes on fight night with plenty of unseen footage and unique angles from ringside. Watch our exclusive post-fight edit that included a first World Title for Beatriz Ferreira, a first pro title for Junaid Bostan, a sensational debut knockout for Hamza Uddin plus wins for Joe McGrail, Frankie Stringer, Ste Clarke, Maiseyrose Courtney.

#NXTGEN #Boxing #McGrailLeach

***

