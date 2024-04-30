Mielnicki defends his belt against Cruz in Las Vegas  – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Americas super welterweight champion Vito Mielnicki Jr. will make another appearance on Saturday night to defend his belt against Ronald Cruz at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The bout will be part of the Premier Boxing Champions event in Sin City and will feature some great fights, including Canelo vs. Munguia as the main event.

Mielnicki will be looking to retain his regional crown from the pioneer organization once again. The 21-year-old prospect already knows what it’s like to fight on such important stages as this one, so the pressure will not be a problem for him and he will try to keep his good professional streak intact.

Cruz, 32, is not at his best, having lost two of his last three fights. However, he has faced good prospects like Xander Zayas, always giving good fights and will represent a good challenge for the champion.

Mielnicki has 17 wins, 1 loss and 12 knockouts, while Cruz has 19 wins, 3 losses, 1 draw and 12 knockouts.



