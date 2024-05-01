Canelo vs. Munguia Grand Arrivals RECAP | #CaneloMunguia

Fighters from the PPV portion of Canelo vs. Munguia fight night made their Grand Arrivals to MGM Grand Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV, ahead of their May 4th showdowns live on PBC PPV on Prime Video from T-Mobile Arena.
Order #CaneloMunguia on PPV NOW: https://pbcham.ps/CaneloMunguia
Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.
SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:
https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts
FOLLOW US:
Tweets by premierboxing
https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions