Home / Boxing Videos / Face Off: Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall 2

Face Off: Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall 2

DAZN Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall clash in a highly anticipated rematch following the Scotsman’s controversial win over his English opponent live on DAZN on May 25. Sign up now on DAZN.com 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#taylorcatterall2 #DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

KO | Luis Nery vs Azat Hovhannisyan! An All Action Super Bantamweight WAR! (HIGHLIGHTS)

Last Year These 2 Super Bantamweight Contenders Gave Us An Absolutely Jaw Dropping War! NeryHovhannisyan …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved